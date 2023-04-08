Advertise With Us
Man accused of firing gun in downtown Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 33-year-old Mobile man on several charges after they say he fired off rounds from a gun in downtown Mobile.

Investigators said the Mobile Police Department responded around 10:45 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding shots fired call near St. Francis and Jackson streets. Police said they spotted the suspect after getting a description driving a car and pulled him over at Dauphin and Conception streets.

The suspect, Nhat Pham, was arrested without incident, authorities said. A search of the car reportedly turned up a gun and shell casing, according to police.

Pham is facing charges of firing a gun in city limits, disorderly conduct and DUI. His bond hearing is Monday.

