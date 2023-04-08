Advertise With Us
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has released a statement identifying the person who was killed in a shooting on Elmira Street Friday evening.

The statement reads as follows:

“On April 7, 2023, at approximately 6:43 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident on the 1000 block of Elmira Street. Upon arrival at the scene, they found 53-year-old Patrick Orr lying on the lawn with gunshot wounds. Mr. Orr was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the police responded to Springhill Medical Center, where they took 53-year-old Samuel Grace into custody. Mr. Grace had received treatment for injuries he sustained from an earlier physical altercation with Mr. Orr.

After an investigation, Mr. Grace was arrested for murder and transported to Metro Jail.

If you have any information that could assist in the investigation of this case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Alternatively, you can submit an anonymous tip by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting //mobilepd.org/crimetip.  "

