Morning rain, afternoon clearing…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Rain diminishing to showers as we move later into the morning. The rain and showers move east and after lunch gradually wind down. The farther east you live, the later the rain will hang around. Nothing severe is expected, just a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the low 70s.

By late afternoon we will start to see some slow clearing and we’ll have a pleasant Saturday evening as temps drop back into the 60s after sunset.

Easter Sunday looks fantastic! Temps will be in the low to mid 50s at sunrise (6:32) so if you’re going to early services, you’ll need a jacket! It will warm into the mid 60s by lunch and top out around 70 in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. No worries about any rain!

Have a great weeekend!

