Multiple internet crimes against children across the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was behind bars Friday night, accused of crossing state lines to pick up a minor for sex.

Mobile county deputies said they met online, and it was the victim’s parents who alerted authorities in Georgia to find their daughter. MCSO said they found the girl in Theodore with 19-year-old Christopher Carter.

There are more internet crimes against children in the area.

In a separate case, according to Union County Florida deputies earlier this week, they were searching for a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl who apparently took off in a parent’s truck and started driving to Baton Rouge to meet someone they too met online.

They were found in Bayou La Batre, five and a half hours away from home.

The FBI is now investigating who they were meeting.

In Carter’s case, deputies said he drove to Houston County Georgia to pick up a 14-year-old and bring her back to his grandmother’s house in Theodore on Rebel Road, which is where he lives.

MCSO could not tell us how long the relationship was going on, but they did say the two met online.

Carter is charged with second-degree rape and travelling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

“Continually monitor your children’s social media, and continually monitor your children’s internet activity,” said Andrew Peak, chief deputy with MCSO. “Talk to your children on a daily basis about who they meet, who they are talking to.”

According to kidshealth.org, there are some ways parents can look out for their children:

Keep the computer in a common area, not in bedrooms.

Be aware of phone calls a child is receiving from people you don’t know.

Monitor how many hours a child is spending online, especially at night.

Investigators also said Carter had three felony warrants out in Houston County Georgia, also relating to sex acts with a minor.

