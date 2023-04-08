People gather in Fairhope for first Friday Art Walk

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A great night in Fairhope, a great time for the Friday Art Walk.

The community came out to enjoy live music and food, but also to support local artists.

People telling FOX 10 News once a month is just not enough.

Fairhope resident John Woods says he enjoys mingling with familiar faces and new ones.

“I think this is just a great event. I love how the whole community gets together,” Woods said. “We get to meet old friends and new friends too and the talent is just amazing.”

And several people took advantage of the good music.

Pam Burckel a member of Storm Troopers Pom Pom Squad says they perform every month.

“Honestly it’s good exercise,” Burckel said. “I’ve met some really lovely ladies. But more importantly, we’re supporting a football team of guys from 18-40 who still love football.”

The weather stayed nice the entire evening.

Deb Hopkins says the special touch is the local vendors that people can come out and support.

“Well we really enjoy the live music but I would say the gallery openings and the fresh artists that are featured,” Hopkins said. “We always love to see what’s happening especially lawn share. They always have great artists and we just really look forward to that.”

If you missed Friday’s art walk don’t worry you can catch it again next month.

