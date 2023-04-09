Flomaton PD asking public’s help in locating missing woman

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - The Flomaton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman missing since Monday.

Police said Kimberly Tate Earwood, 47, was last seen on April 3, 2023 in the area of U.S. 31 in Flomaton.

She may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, according to authorities.

She may be traveling in a silver 2012 Kia Soul with Alabama tag 30CZ898.

Earwood is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes. Her hair color is listed as unknown or she may be bald, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Kimberly Tate Earwood is asked to contact the Flomaton Police Department at 251-296-5811 or call 911.

