Loxley kicks off 34th annual Strawberry Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 34th annual Strawberry Festival in Loxley is officially underway.

Saturday’s weather was fairly damp, but it dried up later in the afternoon. Despite the weather, hundreds of people still showed up for one of Loxley’s favorite traditions.

“This is our second year. We’re just loving it. The vendors and everybody- we just love it. It’s nice,” said one attendee.

It’s a time to visit vendors, check out a car show, and enjoy the thrill of a carnival.

“This is a great city opportunity to meet people new, and it’s just a lot of fun,” said another.

“It’s really laid back, it’s a good atmosphere. Come out and support the school and the ARC foundation,” one added.

However, the main attraction is always the coveted strawberry shortcake.

“The strawberries are just delicious, the cream was good, and the shortcake was fresh and good. It was delicious,” said one.

“I tried the strawberry shortcake and it’s actually dope-- it’s fire,” added another.

Some keep it classic and buy boxes of fresh strawberries. Here, you find out just how many ways you can eat- or drink- a strawberry.

“We have a fresh, gourmet, eight-week infused strawberry honey,” said Gene Ciampini, a local honey farmer. “We also have fresh crushed strawberry iced tea.”

Behind all of the fun, there’s an even greater purpose.

“This benefits Baldwin County ARC and the Loxley Elementary school. ARC Baldwin County has individuals with disabilities throughout the county. They actually service these individuals by providing them homes, work opportunities and things like that. The fundraising is based on we sell booth spaces, as well as we sell merchandise, our t-shirts, cokes, our sponsors- the sponsors are a big support for this festival,” explained Shandra Middleton, Chairperson for the festival.

Piggly Wiggly, the festival’s presenting sponsor, says they’re excited to support this mission.

“It is one of the super exciting things that I’ve gotten to do- I look forward to doing this many more times,” said a Piggly Wiggly employee. “That has been my favorite thing- seeing the children smiling and having fun, getting into our big chair- so please get out with your children and bring your families because you won’t regret it.”

The festival will be open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Municipal Park Drive in Loxley.

