Mobile firefighters battle blaze on Charleston Street
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - At least four Mobile Fire-Rescue Department trucks responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Charleston Street Saturday afternoon.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home. They were still working inside and outside when FOX10 News arrived.
There has been no word yet on what caused the blaze.
