Mobile Parks and Rec’s Spring Fling brings the fun despite the weather

Mobile’s Spring Fling brings the fun despite the weather
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday morning’s weather had the City of Mobile’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring Fling switching gears.

Despite the rain, attendees seemed happy. A DJ was playing music and the Easter Bunny was also on hand, ready for photo ops. Organizers said they were prepared to roll with it, even in the event of rain.

“We have a drive-thru where you can get out of your car and get a picture with the Easter Bunny,” said Haleigh Spragg, event coordinator. “And then we’ll give you a goodie bag filled with candy and Easter eggs and fun activities. We’ve got DJ Blaze playing music. It’s a fun day!”

The City of Mobile is hoping for good weather next weekend for its annual Kites Over Mobile event which this year will be held at Brookley by the Bay.

