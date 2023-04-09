Mobile police release information on Brownlee Street shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened on Brownlee Street Saturday night.

The statement reads as follows:

“On April 8, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Brownlee Street regarding shots fired. Upon arrival, they found two adult males with gunshot wounds. Officers discovered that the victims were sitting in the vehicle next to the residence on Brownlee Street when unknown individuals in another vehicle pulled up next to them and fired multiple shots, hitting both victims and their vehicle. The suspects fled the scene, and the victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.”

