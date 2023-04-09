MPD investigating shooting on Brownlee Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night in the 1800 block of Brownlee Street.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. FOX10 News has learned that two people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX10 has reached out to Mobile police for more information and will have additional details once they become available.

