MPD investigating shooting on Brownlee Street
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night in the 1800 block of Brownlee Street.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. FOX10 News has learned that two people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story. FOX10 has reached out to Mobile police for more information and will have additional details once they become available.
