Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD investigating shooting on Brownlee Street

The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting on Brownlee Street Saturday night.
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting on Brownlee Street Saturday night.(Liam Rivera/WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night in the 1800 block of Brownlee Street.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. FOX10 News has learned that two people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX10 has reached out to Mobile police for more information and will have additional details once they become available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
2 people shot off St. Stephens Road
2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Kimberly Tate Earwood
Flomaton PD asking public’s help in locating missing woman
Mobile’s Spring Fling brings the fun despite the weather
Mobile Parks and Rec’s Spring Fling brings the fun despite the weather
Mobile’s Spring Fling brings the fun despite the weather
Mobile’s Spring Fling brings the fun despite the weather
Loxley kicks off 34th annual Strawberry Festival