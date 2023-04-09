Nice for Easter!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Easter Sunday looks fantastic! Temps are crisp and cool this morning, in the mid 50s, so you’ll need a jacket as you head to church! It will slowly warm into the mid 60s by lunch and top out only in the upper 60s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. No worries about any rain!

The work week starts nice with a cool Monday. Once again, it will be in the mid 50s in the morning and highs will only be in the upper 60s. Skies will be sunny and it will be dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have warmer afternoons, in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions remain nice and dry.

A low in the northern Gulf will develop Thursday morning and spread rain into our area. Severe weather is not expected, and the rain should wrap up Thursday evening which will leave us nice weather for Friday and the following weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.