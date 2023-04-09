Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Nice for Easter!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Easter Sunday looks fantastic! Temps are crisp and cool this morning, in the mid 50s, so you’ll need a jacket as you head to church! It will slowly warm into the mid 60s by lunch and top out only in the upper 60s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. No worries about any rain!

The work week starts nice with a cool Monday. Once again, it will be in the mid 50s in the morning and highs will only be in the upper 60s. Skies will be sunny and it will be dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have warmer afternoons, in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions remain nice and dry.

A low in the northern Gulf will develop Thursday morning and spread rain into our area. Severe weather is not expected, and the rain should wrap up Thursday evening which will leave us nice weather for Friday and the following weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
2 people shot off St. Stephens Road
2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Weather Outlook for Sunday April 9, 2023
Weather Outlook for Sunday April 9, 2023
Weather Outlook for Saturday April 8, 2023
Morning rain, afternoon clearing…
Weather Outlook for Saturday April 8, 2023
Weather Outlook for Saturday April 8, 2023
Today's Outlook for Friday evening, April 7, 2023 from FOX10 News
Easter weekend forecast