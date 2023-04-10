17-year-old struck by gunfire while standing in a backyard on Vista Ridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 17-year-old was struck by gunfire while standing in the backyard of a residence on Vista Ridge, according to MPD.

Police said they responded to University Hospital on Saturday, April. 8 at 4:35 p.m. in reference to a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Police discovered the victim was standing in the backyard of a residence at the 300 block of Vista Ridge when he was struck by gunfire, according to authorities.

MPD said the victim did not see where the gunfire came from and his injuries were non-life-threatening.

