Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Abducted children found, multiple arrests in Alabama fugitive operation

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Marshals Service reports that a three-day fugitive operation in Selma last week resulted in multiple felony arrests and the recovery of two kidnapped children.

The missing children were found after the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force says they were notified that a man named Darren Grant was accused of kidnapping the two juveniles after he assaulted and shot someone. Marshals say Grant fled Alabama but was found in the Meridian, Mississippi area. The children were found safe.

Grant was charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

The marshals task force worked with numerous other agencies, including in Dallas, Marengo, Wilcox, Clarke and Choctaw counties, to make these other arrests in last week’s operation:

  • Ladarius Parker – capital murder
  • Clarence Brown – murder
  • Willis Norris – attempted murder
  • Walter Young – attempted murder
  • Christopher Gates – possession of child porn (80-plus counts)
  • Roderick Rodgers – possession of controlled substance

“This operation shows how successful law enforcement can be when multiple departments put their assets together in an effort to take individuals into custody who are wanted for violent crimes,” said Mark F. Sloke, the U.S. marshal for the Southern District of Alabama. “This joint operation highlights the commitment we all have to keep the historic streets of Selma safe for its citizens.”

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is still actively pursuing other individuals with warrants wanted out of the Selma.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida set to execute ‘ninja killer’ for 1989 murders
As visitor and locals visit the beach, they’re all staying clear of the water.
Residents and tourists in Gulf Shores monitoring rough conditions in the Gulf
Allen John Hoe
Monroe County murder suspect who was out on bond charged with promoting prison contraband
Newly proposed legislation aims to ease Alabama physician shortage
Lawmakers present plan to address Alabama’s growing physician shortage
Dangerous conditions at Gulf beaches
Dangerous conditions at Gulf beaches