ALEA identifies wounded State Trooper involved in pursuit and deadly shooting in Escambia County

BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Bureau of Investigation (ABI), a division of ALEA is looking into a deadly Trooper-involved shooting Sunday night, April 9, 2023. Four people were shot, including that Trooper. It happened on Highway 41, north of Brewton at the end of a pursuit that troopers said began on Interstate 65.

ALEA has not released many details about the circumstances surrounding this shooting or how many guns were involved. Nor have they identified the suspects, but they have identified the Trooper involved.

Veteran AL State Trooper identified as trooper shot at end of pursuit in Escambia County (Hal Scheurich)

He’s been identified as Corporal Jeremy Alford of Baldwin County. Trooper Alford is a veteran Trooper, serving for nearly three decades with ALEA. The good news is that he’s doing okay. That’s according to a statement from ALEA Secretary, Hal Taylor who released a statement Monday, April 10, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing into the chase and shooting which left three people injured, including Trooper Alford and one person dead. There was still evidence of the deadly encounter at the scene at Highway 41 and Emmons Road Monday. You can see where a vehicle left the roadway, running into a fire hydrant. ALEA closed down that stretch of Highway 41 Sunday night.

“The toad was closed till about two o’clock this morning,” said nearby resident, Buck Smith. “They had them turning down Wallace Road and Tippens Eddy Road.”

It all began at 6:30 p.m. around the 101-mile marker of Interstate 65 when ALEA said Trooper Alford attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation. That vehicle fled south and got off the Interstate at Highway 41 and continued south into Escambia County. It ended at Emmons Road when ALEA said the suspect vehicle left the road and gunfire was exchanged. Buck Smith heard the pursuit and drove to the scene.

“We heard the sirens and then we seen the high-speed chase and we came down here and at the time, we didn’t realize what had really happened,” Smith recalled. “We just thought it was a wreck, you know, and then we talked to the people who live across the road over here and they said it was many shots and a lot of hollering and screaming and so then we checked on the guy. We actually knew the guy that was shot so we checked on him.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted ALEA Sunday night. Sheriff Heath Jackson said it was one of his deputies who put Trooper Alford in his car and rushed him to the hospital to get medical treatment. He said his office will continue to assist the ABI with anything they need during this investigation.

