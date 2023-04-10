An introduction to BGS Marine Sales in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The folks at BGS Marine Sales in Pensacola say they’re your one stop shop for all things boating.

BGS Marketing Director Jeremy Padgett talks to us about what BGS all has to offer. Some of things we discuss are:

-Full marine sales, motors, service and fabrication.

-Authorized dealer of Mercury, Yamaha and Suzuki motors.

-Dealer of Aloha, Kencraft and Blazer boats.

-Full ship store.

-Fabrication of ‘flying tops’, reel holders, bimini tops, grill holders.

Also, BGS invites everyone out to their open house this Saturday, April 15th. The open house is your chance to see their new location, check out the boats, talk with boat reps and vendors and more. There will also be hamburgers, hot dogs and bounce houses for the kids.

BGS Marine Sales

3910 W Navy Blvd

Pensacola, FL

850-438-5934

https://www.bgsmarinesales.com/

