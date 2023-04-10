Barrow Fine Furniture: Lift recliners

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The folks at Barrow Fine Furniture invited us to come check out its new line of lift recliners. These chairs are perfect for relaxing and reclining. The recliners have a lot of features; including electric lifting/reclining, the ability to be slightly inverted and more.

Click on the link to see for yourself.

For all Barrow Fine Furniture locations and information visit:

barrowfinefurniture.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.