Consultant vouches for Mobile’s annexation numbers – but council doubts linger

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City Council members on Monday lobbed pointed questions at consultants hired to review the administration’s annexation numbers, but doubt remain over expanding the city borders west.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has made expansion a top goal and has offered four possible scenarios, with slight revisions. about a week later. The most ambitious would bring in 25,806 people living west of Cody Road, north of Zeigler Boulevard and north of Bear Fork Road. That would boost the overall population beyond the 200,000 mark – a key, Stimpson has argued, to getting federal grants targeted for bigger cities.

Stimpson said following Monday’s presentation by PFM Financial Advisors that he believes his administration has done everything it can to address concerns.

“We’re ready now put it on the City Council agenda,” he said.

But Stimpson acknowledged that the council is not there yet.

“I have to look at it again,” District 2 Councilman William Carroll told FOX10 News.

The City Council voted to spend up to $100,000 for PFM Financial Advisors to analyze and verify the administration’s figures. The company last week released a 139-page report indicating that the city stands to gain more than $100 million in tax revenue over a decade than it would cost in expanding city services.

David Eichenthal, managing director of the firm, told FOX10 News that his company’s analysis shows the city based its estimates on sound methodology.

“When you take the worst-case scenario – so revenues not being as much as you thought they would be; expenditures being higher than you thought they would be – city of Mobile comes out ahead by, on average, $10 million a year over the first 10 years after annexation,” he told FOX10 News.

Eichenthal told the council that residents in the targeted areas already receive the most expensive services, police and fire protection, because they live in Mobile’s police jurisdiction. He said that greatly fattens the bottom line when the city begins collecting its full sales tax rate and – after five years – property taxes.

“Here, Mobile in in somewhat of a unique situation,” he said.

The most skeptical questions came from Carroll, who asked why the city’s population has been declining in the first place. Eichenthal said that was beyond the scope of what the city hired his firm to do. But he said population decline in similar cities has been driven by a combination of housing prices, race, concerns over education and economic opportunities.

Eichenthal also could not give Carroll an answer to how the racial demographics of the newly annexed areas would change if some neighborhoods voted to come in and others voted “no.” He said the city only asked his firm to verify that annexing the entire area would maintain Mobile as a black-majority city.

Carroll expressed disappointment that PFM got its tax revenue data from the city’s Finance Department.

“I was hoping that they gathered their own information instead of a teaspoon from us,” he said.

Stimpson said the city is the only entity that has those figures.

“Who could provide that data other than the city?” he asked.

Carroll long has expressed worry that black voting power could be diluted by annexation, and he told FOX10 News after the presentation said his concerns extend beyond the fiscal impact.

“You have to look at the city as more than revenue sometimes,” he said.

Carroll said the council is not likely to move on annexation before getting more citizen input. He noted that he will host a community meeting in his district on April 18.

Michelle Simons, a member of the community group Stand Up Mobile, said citizen feedback should be more than a formality.

“The council and administration seem put out, impatient, upset with citizen concerns about this,” she said.

Simons suggested the city address the root causes of population decline before expanding its territory.

Stimpson argues that increased revenue from annexation would allow the city to do just that. But Stand Up Mobile member Amelia Bacon said that increased revenue is just a projection.

“It’s not guaranteed, though,” she said.

Del Sawyer, president of the West Mobile Annexation Committee, said he is confident there are enough votes on the council for annexation to pass. But he said he and his neighbors will not wait forever.

“If we don’t get it one way, we’ll seek another,” he said.

Asked if that meant forming a new city in west Mobile or annexing into Semmes, he said: “Let’s just say that we’re not out of options.”

District 5 Councilman Joes Daves made the same point from the dais.

“They have options, and to the extent that they incorporate or are annexed into another city, we lose those revenues that we are currently getting from those areas,” he said.

Stimpson lost a strong annexation supporter last week when District 6 Councilman Scott Jones resigned. That narrows the margin for error if the mayor pushes ahead with annexation before a special election to fill the seat, since Mobile’s charter still would require five votes in order put annexation on the ballot.

Still, Stimpson added, he believes the council ultimately will support an annexation plan and added that the PFM presentation helped.

“They were being pushed a little bit trying to get certain answers,” he said. “And I think they held their ground and said, ‘You know, this is good stuff.’ You know, we’ve done our job. And I agree with them.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.