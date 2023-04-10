Family of man killed on Brownlee Street speaks out

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The double shooting on Brownlee Street is the Port City’s latest homicide -- after one of the two men shot died from his injuries. Both men were shot around 9:30 p.m. Saturday inside a parked car.

“It was here in this very spot -- that’s part of the door handle -- that came off the car,” said Wendell Austin, the brother of the surviving victim.

Wendell Austin’s brother Greg is the surviving victim. He was shot in the back and arm and remains hospitalized.

“He’s recovering pretty well -- he just got out of surgery. He’s up, he’s talking -- but he’s kind of emotional right now,” explained Austin.

Austin says the friend -- Montraze Slater -- died at the hospital. He says the shooting unfolding after they had words with the suspect.

“He was telling him -- hey man I don’t know what you are talking about -- what’s going on. Well, shortly right after he left and pulled right back up -- my brother and the decedent was about to leave and he opened fire,” said Austin.

He also says based on the number of bullet holes in the side of the car -- at least 13 shots were fired -- ultimately taking a life too soon.

“Montraze was a fine guy -- one of the most humble guys I know -- and he didn’t deserve this. It was a random act of violence that was inflicted upon our family and friends,” said Austin.

It’s a bittersweet Easter Sunday -- thankful his brother is alive -- but mourning the loss of a guy who very much felt like family.

“We are very grateful in spite of but we still took a major loss of Montraze -- he was like family. This is a guy that was here every day, he checks on my mom -- he eats at the table with us. He was like a brother. Blood couldn’t have had us any closer. We are here to help them any way that we can -- and my heart goes out to all of his family and friends. He was a well-loved guy,” said Austin.

We’ve reached out to MPD for more information on the case -- they tell us it’s still under investigation.

