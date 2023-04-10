Advertise With Us
Gulf Shores schools following safety protocol because of ‘potential domestic situation’ report

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores City Schools is following a “Heightened Awareness” safety protocol this morning because of “a potential domestic situation that was reported several blocks from the school,” officials tweeted.

The 9:59 a.m. tweet goes on to state that, “GSPD has not verified the credibility of the domestic situation, but we have extra police presence around the schools.”

FOX10 News will have more on this developing situation.

