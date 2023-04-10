Gulf Shores schools following safety protocol because of ‘potential domestic situation’ report

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores City Schools is following a “Heightened Awareness” safety protocol this morning because of “a potential domestic situation that was reported several blocks from the school,” officials tweeted.

The 9:59 a.m. tweet goes on to state that, “GSPD has not verified the credibility of the domestic situation, but we have extra police presence around the schools.”

