Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Louisville shooting suspect was University of Alabama graduate

Louisville shooting suspect was graduate of University of Alabama
Louisville shooting suspect was graduate of University of Alabama(WAVE News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) confirmed four people have died from a shooting in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

LMPD identified the suspect as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon.

Sturgeon was employed with Old National Bank.

A representative with the University of Alabama confirmed that Sturgeon attended UA from fall 2016 to December 2020.

Sturgeon received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration with a double major in finance and economics.

He participated in the Accelerated Master’s Program and earned his Master of Science in finance when he graduated in Dec. 2020.

A reporter with our sister station WAVE3 News in Louisville, Ky. says he spoke to a neighbor of the shooter and that Sturgeon was a ‘great kid’ growing up and showed no signs of ‘committing a crime as was what took place today’.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

911 dispatcher helps woman save her husband
911 dispatcher helps woman save her husband
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
1 dead after shooting on Orchard Drive
1 dead after shooting on Orchard Drive
Escambia County sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged sexual contact with inmate
Escambia County sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged sexual contact with inmate
MS attractions association tourism business
Mississippi Attractions Association aims to build tourism on Gulf Coast