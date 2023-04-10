Mobile County Commission votes to give DA’s Office COVID-19 money

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission voted Monday to give $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 funds to the District Attorney’s Office to help cut down a pandemic-induced case backlog.

The money comes from funds the county received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. It comes on top of the money that the commission contributes annually to the DA’s budget, which this year is $3.4 million.

It is similar to a $1.5 million subsidy approved last month by the Mobile City Council, although those funds did not come from COVID money.

In both cases, according to District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office, the money will be used to hire more prosecutors and support staff. Blackwood has said he will seek funding from other sources to assume the costs once the local government grants expire.

Commissioner Connie Hudson said she believes it is appropriate to use COVID relief money since the pandemic is partly responsible for the case backup.

“What happened was, during the COVID era, you had the court shut down, and so the caseloads built up,” she said.

She added: “Now that the courts are operational again, we still have these huge caseloads. And the ARPA funding will allow the DA’s Office to hire people to address those huge caseloads that they’re dealing with.”

Hudson said she believes the funding will make a meaningful difference.

“The DA has told us that he believes within a three-year period, he can get those caseloads down to a manageable level that the courts can handle,” she said. “And we have confidence that that is the case.”

Blackwood has told FOX10 News that for the first time since the pandemic, the number of pending cases in District Court has declined two consecutive months.

