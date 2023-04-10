Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile County Commission votes to give DA’s Office COVID-19 money

Like subsidy from City Council, funds will be used to beef up staffing to cut pandemic backlog
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission voted Monday to give $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 funds to the District Attorney’s Office to help cut down a pandemic-induced case backlog.

The money comes from funds the county received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. It comes on top of the money that the commission contributes annually to the DA’s budget, which this year is $3.4 million.

It is similar to a $1.5 million subsidy approved last month by the Mobile City Council, although those funds did not come from COVID money.

In both cases, according to District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office, the money will be used to hire more prosecutors and support staff. Blackwood has said he will seek funding from other sources to assume the costs once the local government grants expire.

Commissioner Connie Hudson said she believes it is appropriate to use COVID relief money since the pandemic is partly responsible for the case backup.

“What happened was, during the COVID era, you had the court shut down, and so the caseloads built up,” she said.

She added: “Now that the courts are operational again, we still have these huge caseloads. And the ARPA funding will allow the DA’s Office to hire people to address those huge caseloads that they’re dealing with.”

Hudson said she believes the funding will make a meaningful difference.

“The DA has told us that he believes within a three-year period, he can get those caseloads down to a manageable level that the courts can handle,” she said. “And we have confidence that that is the case.”

Blackwood has told FOX10 News that for the first time since the pandemic, the number of pending cases in District Court has declined two consecutive months.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Eric Glenn Lambeth Jr.
Escambia County sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged sexual contact with inmate
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
City Council talks with annexation consultants
Consultant vouches for Mobile’s annexation numbers – but council doubts linger
ARPA money going to the District Attorneys office
ARPA money going to the District Attorneys office