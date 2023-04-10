Advertise With Us
Pet of the Week: “Maximus”

By Allison Bradley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
‘Maximus’ from the Mobile County Animal Shelter is our Pet of the Week on Studio 10. This sweet dog is a two-year-old American Bulldog mix.

Maximus was taken in as a stray about two months ago with severe injuries. The shelter says, he had a leg amputated, but he’s doing great now and looking for his forever home.

For more information about Maximus and other adoptable pets at the Mobile County Animal Shelter, click here.

