Quiet start to the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The work week starts nice with a cool Monday. We have mid to upper 50s in the morning and highs will only be in the upper 60s to near 70. Skies will be mostly to partly and it will be dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have warmer afternoons, in the mid to upper 70s.

A low in the northern Gulf will develop Wednesday afternoon and spread rain into our area Wednesday evening through Thursday. This is an interesting system because it could take on some subtropical characteristics and even get a name (Arlene). That would be pretty wild for April! We’ll see. Regardless, severe weather is not expected, just soaking rain, and that rain should wrap up Thursday evening which will leave us nice weather for Friday,

Have a great week!

