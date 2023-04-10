Advertise With Us
Recipe: Shrimp Scampi Margherita Pizza

By Allison Bradley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
  • 3 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp, 40 count, shelled and deveined
  • 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 frozen Rouses Margherita Pizza
  • 12 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

STEPS:

1. In a large skillet, melt the butter with the olive oil over medium low heat. When the butter foam subsides, stir in the garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is lightly golden, about 7 minutes. Do not let the garlic brown.

2. Increase the heat to medium-high, and add the shrimp and Cajun seasoning. Cook for 2-3 minutes, turning the shrimp once, until they are just pink. Stir in the parsley and lemon juice, and cook 1 minute more, or until liquid is reduced by ½. Set aside.

3. Preheat oven to 350º F. Defrost pizza.

4. Spoon shrimp scampi, with the sauce it made, evenly over the defrosted pizza.

5. Top with the cheese, then place in preheated oven and bake for 12-15 minutes, or slightly longer if you prefer a crispier crust.

