Spring Break Family Fun Day

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For this event, 3Circle church, Midtown and Midway are partnering with the Youth Violence Prevention team, to help put on the day of fun for the community and help partner with the community to stand up for the dignity of human life, to stand up for the strength of each of our community, and help provide a safer and better community for families and individuals.

Thursday, April 20th 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Denton Park, 2859 Emogene St.

Please visit for midtown.com to find out more information about how we serve the community and what we provide through our youth mentorship program, MidWay. https://formidtown.com

3Circle Church Midtown is a campus of 3Circle Church. Located in Midtown Mobile.

