Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Spring Gardening Trends for 2023

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by organizers:

With Spring officially upon us, so too is the time to go outside and revive the garden, the backyard, and the outdoor space!

The Fashion and design industries are known for celebrating trends, but gardens are just as much fun when it comes to staying on top of the latest and greatest. Gardeners can stay up-to-date on the new, fun, and fresh, too. Unlike fashion, these trends likely won’t fizzle out in a couple of years. That’s because garden trends are all about gardening smarter, not harder!

Gardening and outdoor expert Jim Carlton joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk the latest and greatest in gardening for 2023. He discusses the latest trends, the most up to date colors, and the best time saving devices when it comes to maintenance for the gardens this year.

Among the topics gardening are:

  • The latest trends in colors this season
  • The latest trends in plants, flowers, and trees this season
  • Making the most of your gardening space
  • Time saving devices when it comes to maintaining a beautiful outdoor space
  • And more!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
2 people shot off St. Stephens Road
2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Shrimp Scampi Margherita Pizza
Recipe: Shrimp Scampi Margherita Pizza
Roof services with ‘I Am Roofing’
Roof services with ‘I Am Roofing’
Spring Break Family Fun Day
Spring Break Family Fun Day
Imperial Home Care Services
Imperial Home Care Services