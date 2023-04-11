Advertise With Us
1 dead after shooting on Orchard Drive

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a shooting on Orchard Drive West has resulted in one victim dead and a homicide investigation is underway.

Authorities said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of Orchard Drive West and the male victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

FOX10 is working to gather more information and will provide updates as we receive them.

