40th Annual French Quarter Festival in New Orleans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New Orleans, the undisputed music festival capital of the world, is kicking off its spring festival season this weekend with the 40th Annual French Quarter Festival, featuring hundreds of celebrated and Grammy award winning musicians highlighting one of America’s most historic neighborhoods.

French Quarter Festival, which attracts more than half a million partygoers each year, includes 20 musical stages positioned in and around the historic New Orleans riverfront neighborhood.

The French Quarter is best known for its centuries-old architecture, more than 60 local restaurants featuring world-famous culinary delights and the endless stream of libations poured out to visitors who come from around the world to visit.

French Quarter Fest kicks off back-to-back weekend party festivals that continue year-round in the Crescent City, which has been dubbed the Festival Capital of the World.

Upcoming Events:

• French Quarter Festival, April 13-16

• New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, April 28-May 7

• Bayou Boogaloo Music Festival, May 19-21

• New Orleans Wine and Food Experience, June 7-11

• Essence Festival, June 29-July 3

• 21st Annual Tales of the Cocktail Festival, July 23-28

About: Amanda Shaw

Energetic Louisiana fiddler Amanda Shaw blazes trails with her clever songwriting and exciting performances. With over 20 years of experience, Shaw captivates audiences of all sizes – from intimate listening rooms to national television audiences. Shaw blends authentic Cajun culture with endearing local charm, delivering shows that burst with Louisiana flavor.

About: Kelly Schulz, Senior Vice President, New Orleans & Company

Kelly is senior vice president of communications and public relations for New Orleans & Company, the city’s official destination marketing organization. Kelly is a 20-year communications veteran and is a New Orleans native having experienced New Orleans Festivals before she even learned how to crawl.

For more information on New Orleans busy, upcoming festival season, visit www.neworleans.com

