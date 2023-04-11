Atlanta teen, adult die during water rescue in Florida

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta teen and an adult are dead after a water rescue at a Florida beach.

According to the family, Bryce Brooks, a student at Maynard Jackson High School, died Thursday while trying to rescue other children caught in a strong current.

The 16-year-old was with family friends near Pensacola.

His parents said their close friend, Charles ‘Chuck’ Johnson, also died trying to help Bryce.

On Monday, Brooks’ parents spoke about their son’s heroic actions.

“He was selfless, our son Bryce, while being pulled by currents himself called for help,” Alfred Brooks, his father, said. “Not for himself, but he called for help for the kids he was saving.”

Brooks’ family thanked the community for their support and shared messages about what an amazing young man he was.

“At a time when we hear so many narratives about young black boys stealing life from other young black boys,” Brooks said. “Let it be amplified that Atlanta developed kids that would give up their life for kids.”

A GoFundMe page has been started for the Brooks family.

Fundraiser for Alfred Brooks by Get Your Teach On: For the Brooks Family

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.