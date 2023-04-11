Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.(KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) – The former California home of actress Betty White was recently demolished.

The iconic “Golden Girls” actress bought the Brentwood home in 1968 with her TV personality husband Allen Ludden.

Aerial footage now shows a pile of dirt where the five-bedroom house once stood.

It reportedly sold for nearly $10.7 million last June and was listed as a tear-down, which meant the new owners could destroy the property to build a new one.

White died in December 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial
Water closed to swimming at Baldwin County beaches
Double red flags at the Beach
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
Louisville police released images and body camera video of Monday's mass shooting at Old...
Police on bank shooting: Officers couldn't see suspect
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges