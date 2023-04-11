Career fair held for juniors and seniors in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Juniors and seniors in Mobile County got a chance Tuesday to meet potential employers at a career fair.

The Career and Technical Education division of Mobile County Public Schools hosted the fair at The Grounds.

“We have a great turnout. This is the first time we’ve been able to do this event in three years prior to COVID. So, it’s the first time we’re back up, face to face running this event. We have over 80 employees here to give our students opportunities to have jobs,” Dr. William White said.

Nearly 1,000 students from Mobile County public schools cycled in and out. All of them left with valuable information.

Information that employers like Mobile Infirmary say will help them land key opportunities.

“Well, they need to know the soft skills or essential skills. Which I like to call skills that pay the bills and to talk to them and to give them the opportunities. There are so many opportunities available in the community to keep them here where they won’t have to go off. And if they do go out, they’ll come back to the community and work with us,” Shernita Taylor said.

And for one Senior who already has a career in mind, this is exactly what she needed.

“I want to be a registered nurse. I feel like it’s very important because it will teach me about my future career and give me more information about it and help me get ready for interviews in the later future,” Janiya Wicks said.

