Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Critically endangered Amur leopard cub twins born at zoo

The zoo said the cubs were born several weeks ago but are just now emerging from their birthing...
The zoo said the cubs were born several weeks ago but are just now emerging from their birthing den.(San Diego Zoo)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Gray News) – The San Diego Zoo is celebrating its newest and cutest residents – critically endangered Amur leopard twin cubs.

According to the zoo, fewer than 300 of the big cats are estimated to exist in the wild and in captivity, so the births are especially significant.

“Witnessing the birth of Amur leopards is always an emotional experience,” zoo care manager Gaylene Thomas said. “There are so few of them left in their native habitat that every birth carries so much weight—and every living individual promises a glimmer of hope.”

The zoo said the cubs were born several weeks ago but are just now emerging from their birthing den.

Wildlife care specialists have been monitoring the twins through a remote camera system, analyzing their behaviors and documenting their development.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the progress made by the cubs,” Thomas said. “They have grown so much and have already started showcasing their unique personalities.”

The cubs are expected to have their first full veterinary exam soon where the zoo specialists will learn more, including their sex.

The leopards were born as part of a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, illegal poaching and habitat loss are behind the decimation of the Amur leopard population, which is native to Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Police: Louisville shooting suspect bought gun legally a week ago
A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.
GRAPHIC: Car collides into motorcycle, caught on camera
Follow the yellow brick road to Beech Mountain in North Carolina and take part in one of the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces limited reopening dates
The New Orleans Police Department said officer Trevor Abney died over the weekend.
Officer who survived being shot in head 2 years ago dies from complications, officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
Democrats tap Chicago for 2024 convention, cite critical Midwest