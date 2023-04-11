Advertise With Us
Doing Good: American Red Cross South Alabama Chapter

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this ‘Doing Good’ segment, Studio10 features American Red Cross South Alabama Chapter. The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. Blood drives help The American Red Cross in this effort.

Anyone can go to www.redcrossblood.org to make and appointment to give blood. Just enter your zip code.

