Double red flags flying at Gulf Shores beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Double red flags flying at the Gulf Shores beaches today.

Double red flags mean that waters are closed to the public due to potentially life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf. Those who enter the water will be subject to a fine and possible arrest, the city states.

For current surf conditions, visit www.gulfshoresAL.gov.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.