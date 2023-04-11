Advertise With Us
Double red flags flying at Gulf Shores beaches

Double red flags are a signal to beachgoers that the water is closed.
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Double red flags flying at the Gulf Shores beaches today.

Double red flags mean that waters are closed to the public due to potentially life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf. Those who enter the water will be subject to a fine and possible arrest, the city states.

For current surf conditions, visit www.gulfshoresAL.gov.

