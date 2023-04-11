ECSO arrest man with allegedly 40 grams of methamphetamine
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for fleeing and having 40 grams of methamphetamine.
Katron Long was taken into custody near Mobile Highway and Erika Court after fleeing three traffic stops and crashing into a power pole, according to authorities.
ECSO said no injuries were reported and that Long had outstanding warrants as well as the listed charges.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.