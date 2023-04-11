Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

ECSO arrest man with allegedly 40 grams of methamphetamine

Katron Long
Katron Long(ECSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for fleeing and having 40 grams of methamphetamine.

Katron Long was taken into custody near Mobile Highway and Erika Court after fleeing three traffic stops and crashing into a power pole, according to authorities.

ECSO said no injuries were reported and that Long had outstanding warrants as well as the listed charges.

Katron Long arrest
Katron Long arrest(ECSO)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Terry Haywood Jr.
MPD arrest and charge man with burglary
MPD investigating robbery with a machete
Daniel Holifield
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges
All schools within Pascagoula city limits are being released early Tuesday morning.
Pascagoula schools dismissed, other services closed due to city-wide water issues