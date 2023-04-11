Advertise With Us
Escambia County sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged sexual contact with inmate

Eric Glenn Lambeth Jr.
Eric Glenn Lambeth Jr.(ECSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - An Escambia County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after a complaint was filed stating he had sexual contact with an inmate who was being transported to jail, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said they conducted an investigation and found enough evidence to arrest Eric Glenn Lambeth Jr on April. 7 for custodial sexual abuse and felony ethics violation.

Lambeth was terminated from his position and taken to the Escambia County Detention Center where he later bonded out, according to authorities.

Officials said Lambeth had previously worked at the Escambia Jail before being assigned to patrol and sent to the academy at the beginning of 2022.

