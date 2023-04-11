Advertise With Us
Fourth arrest made in baseball company theft case.

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -22-year-old Charles Fredrick Thompson of Pensacola now faces serious charges as part of a theft investigation by Gulf Shores Police.

Investigators say it all started after the baseball scouting organization Perfect Game LLC. reported some irregularities in their payroll.

Detectives say they discovered that Jeremy Hazelwood, an employee of the company, used his credentials to transfer money from the company into personal bank accounts. Investigators say Hazelwood stole $388,000 from the company.

Hazelwood was arrested on April 4th and charged with aggravated theft by deception.

Detectives say one of those accounts belonged to 50-year-old Scott Wynn. Court documents show Wynn received over $66,000 from Perfect Game as part of the scheme. Wynn has been charged with theft of property.

Just last Friday, investigators arrested 22-year-old Emma Glazier and charged her with theft of property as well before Thompson became the fourth arrest in this case.

It’s unclear how much money Glazier and Thompson allegedly received as part of this scheme. Meanwhile, Thompson did bond out of the Baldwin County Jail about two hours after being arrested. He too is charged with theft of property.

