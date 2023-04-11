Josh Woods announces candidacy for vacant Mobile City Council seat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today Josh Woods has thrown his hat into the ring, announcing his candidacy for the vacant District 6 seat on the Mobile City Council.

Woods, who previously sought this same seat in 2021, will this time run after the recent resignation of former Councilman Scott Jones.

In making the announcement, Woods stated: “I am honored to announce my candidacy for the vacant District 6 City Council seat. As a proud member of this community, I continue to remain committed to representing the voices of our neighbors and working tirelessly to improve our quality of life. My campaign is built on a vision of Good Government, Great Communities, and an Excellent Future for District 6. I believe my experience in both the private and public sectors makes me uniquely qualified to bring fresh ideas and collaborative solutions to the issues facing our district.”

