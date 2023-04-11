Lawsuit ongoing between Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, potential businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is facing lawsuits from companies who want licenses to operate in the state.

In 2022, companies applying for licenses across the state had until Dec. 30th to submit their applications to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

Three companies hoping to be granted licenses from the state have filed complaints against the commission, asking the court to allow their application to be considered along with the nearly 100 previously accepted applications. A Montgomery Circuit Court judge denied the complaint from RedBud Remedies Friday while the lawsuit from TheraTrue and Med Shop are ongoing.

According to the commission, the suits for each company revolve around file-size limits in the application submission portal. The commission had to notify the two companies about their application deficiencies by Monday evening.

The medical cannabis commission said in part that they couldn’t comment on ongoing litigation.

“The Court’s orders with respect to each of the plaintiffs are a matter of public record. However, because all three of these plaintiffs’ claims were tried in one proceeding, and one of those plaintiffs’ claims remains in litigation, it is inappropriate to comment at this time. The Commission is moving forward with its previously announced timeline in which licenses will be awarded on June 12, 2023.”

The commission added that the companies will have until April 12th at 5 p.m. to fix those issues.

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.