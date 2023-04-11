Advertise With Us
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges

Daniel Holifield
Daniel Holifield(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Daniel Holifield today was arrested on three counts of first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to the agency.

Holifield, 49, was hired by the MCSO in December of 1998. Sgt. He was the manager of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Fleet Department.

The MCSO said Holifield is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the matter will then be turned over to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

