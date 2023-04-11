Medicaid re-certifications in Alabama have begun: Here’s how to avoid losing coverage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a long break during the COVID-19 pandemic, states this month can start culling Medicaid rolls again.

That means millions of people across the country could lose coverage because they no longer are eligible or simply fail to complete the recertification process.

Charles White, CEO of Franklin Primary Health, said it has caused trepidation among Medicaid recipients who feared they would be cut off this month.

“Many people just felt that April 1 was (when) they were gonna lose their coverage, period,” he told FOX10 News. “And so, what we have been doing is certainly letting patients know no, that is not true. You’re not. Don’t be stressed out. Don’t panic.”

With clinics in Mobile, Baldwin and four other counties, Franklin is one of the largest health care providers for people covered by the health insurance program for the poor. White said about 12,000 of the system’s 37,000 clients are on Medicaid.

Normally, Medicaid recipients have to recertify once a year to ensure that they remain eligible. The federal government waived that requirement during the pandemic. But with the public health emergency now over, the recertification process started up again on April 1.

But White said that does not mean people suddenly are losing coverage. Medicaid patients will have to make sure that once their anniversary date arrives, they fill out the recertification paperwork from the Alabama Medicaid Agency.

White said folks can bring their letters and their recertification packets to one of his clinics, where staff can help them. He said people need to have their Social Security numbers also.

“The good thing is that Medicaid now has this online,” he said. “And so you can actually, we will be able to right there, once we submit that, they can tell whether or not they were approved, or whether or not it was denied or whether or not they need more information right away.”

“If people are eligible anymore – for instance, because they got a job since they first applied for Medicaid – White said his staff can help them find other health insurance. That could include help signing up for subsidized insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

That is a good option for many people who do not get insurance from their employers but do not qualify for Medicaid, according to Kathy Hempsted, a senior policy adviser with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

“They can go to the marketplace and, you know, the tax credits have gotten a lot more generous there,” she told FOX10 News.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a focus on health, estimates that some 13.4 million Medicaid recipients nationwide no longer are eligible. Another 6.8 million or so are still eligible but could lose coverage because they fail to successfully complete the recertification process.

“They may have changed their address or, you know, not opened a piece of mail and not be aware of what’s going on and just mistakenly be terminated from the program,” Hempsted said.

Those type of issues predate the pandemic, Hempsted said, but she added that the potential for confusion is higher because it is unfamiliar to people who signed up for Medicaid in the last few years.

“A lot of people are not used to having their eligibility redetermined ‘cause if they haven’t been in Medicaid very long; it’s never happened before,” she said.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation projects that almost 2 million people who will be expelled from Medicaid live in states like Alabama, which did not expand the program under the Affordable Care Act. That means they do no qualify either for Medicaid or subsidized insurance in the health marketplace.

“They’re too poor for the marketplace, but not poor enough for Medicaid,” Hempsted said.

White said he supports expanding Medicaid. But short of that, he said people without insurance can get health care at one of his clinics, which charges on a sliding scale based on income.

“We are an option,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.