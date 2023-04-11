Mobile City Council sets July 25 election to replace District 6 Councilman Jones

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday set a special election for July 25 to fill a vacancy created by District 6 Councilman Scott Jones’ abrupt resignation last week.

If necessary, a runoff will be held Aug. 22.

Jones said he was leaving office less than halfway through his first term because of a failure of his colleagues to join him in trying to force reform AltaPointe Health Systems.

District 6 is in west Mobile, generally bounded by Old Shell Road on the north and Three Knotch Kroner Road to the south, and between Sollie Road and Knollwood Drive.

For those interested in running for the seat, the qualifying period will run from June 6 through June 20.

District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory said the city will make sure 311 questions from District 6 continue to be answered.

“Just stay tuned,” she said. “We’ll also be sending out newsletters like we always have.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.