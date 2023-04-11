Advertise With Us
Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theater upcoming shows

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster talks with us about the upcoming events happening at the Saenger Theater and Mobile Civic Center.

SAENGER THEATRE

April 18 – The Lone Bellow - bit.ly/lone23

April 20 – Fortune Feimster - bit.ly/fortu23

April 22 – Gladys Knight - bit.ly/gladys2023

April 28 – Black Jacket Symphony – Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever” - bit.ly/bjstom23

May 14 – My Morning Jacket - bit.ly/mmjmob

CIVIC CENTER

Billy Strings – April 14 & 15 - bit.ly/billymob23

Menopause The Musical – April 21 - bit.ly/pause23

Babypalooza – April 22 - https://www.asmglobalmobile.com/events/detail/babypalooza

Madagascar The Musical – May 30 - bit.ly/moveit23

WWE Sunday Stunner – June 25 - bit.ly/wwess23

