MPD arrest and charge man with burglary

Terry Haywood Jr.
Terry Haywood Jr.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they arrested a man for burglary after he broke into a residence and threatened the victims with a knife.

On Monday at 10:26 p.m., Police said they responded to the 3000 block of Curry Drive East in reference to a burglary.

Officers discovered a known male subject forced his way into a residence with a knife and threatened the victims with a knife, according to authorities.

MPD said they located the subject in a nearby storage unit and arrested him.

Terry Haywood Jr., 29, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary, according to jail records.

