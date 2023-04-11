MPD arrest and charge man with burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they arrested a man for burglary after he broke into a residence and threatened the victims with a knife.

On Monday at 10:26 p.m., Police said they responded to the 3000 block of Curry Drive East in reference to a burglary.

Officers discovered a known male subject forced his way into a residence with a knife and threatened the victims with a knife, according to authorities.

MPD said they located the subject in a nearby storage unit and arrested him.

Terry Haywood Jr., 29, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.