MPD investigating robbery with a machete

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery where a man used a machete to rob the victim.

Police responded to Highway 90 near Nevius Road at 6:56 p.m. on Monday in response to a robbery, according to authorities.

Police said they discovered the victim was walking through the woods when an unknown male subject with a machete approached him.

The subject shoved the victim, assaulted him and stole property from him before leaving the scene, according to MPD.

Officials said the victim suffered minor injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

