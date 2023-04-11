MPD K9 Officer Pedro passes away

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD announced that one of their K9 officers, Pedro, passed away on Monday, April10 after serving the department for five years.

Pedro performer over 300,000 vehicle searches for explosives at the cruise terminal, over 300 explosives searches at various events around the city and assisted in over 100 searches with surrounding agencies, according to authorities.

MPD said Pedro was the runner-up for the 2019 K9 Aftermath Grant and received the 2020 Best K9 Team Overall and Best Single Purpose K9.

Pedro worked with Corporal Lawrence Battiste V and MPD said the two formed a strong bond and helped keep the citizens of Mobile safe together. Pedro would also make visits to numerous local schools including Morningside Elementary, Spencer-Westlawn Elementary, Dawes Intermediate School, Leinkauf Elementary, and Ashland Place.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.