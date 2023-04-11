Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News has exclusively learned new details in a double shooting, that ended deadly.

According to sources, the man suspected of opening fire on two people Saturday night on Brownlee Street committed suicide shortly after.

Two close friends, Greg Austin and Montraze Slater, were getting ready to go out that night when someone shot them inside a car.

MPD reports one victim in Brownlee Street shooting has died

The suspected shooter, 37-year-old Joseph Walker, then drove a few blocks into Prichard and shot himself, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin is recovering at University Hospital. Slater later died.

Austin’s brother Wendell Austin told us an argument led to the gunfire.

“He was telling him, hey man I don’t know what you are talking about. What’s going on?” Wendell Austin said. “Well, shortly right after he left and pulled right back up. My brother and the deceased were about to leave and he opened fire.”

MPD says the shooting on Brownlee Street happened around 9:30 p.m.

Prichard Police Department says they were called out to the scene of a possible shooting investigation around 9:40 p.m.

Walker was found dead inside a car on Reynolds Avenue, according to PPD.

According to jail records, Walker had a long rap sheet that dated back twenty years.

Greg Austin’s family says he should be released from the hospital Tuesday.

