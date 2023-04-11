Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself

Greg Austin and Montraze Slater were found shot in a car.
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself(Metro Jail)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News has exclusively learned new details in a double shooting, that ended deadly.

According to sources, the man suspected of opening fire on two people Saturday night on Brownlee Street committed suicide shortly after.

Two close friends, Greg Austin and Montraze Slater, were getting ready to go out that night when someone shot them inside a car.

MPD reports one victim in Brownlee Street shooting has died

The suspected shooter, 37-year-old Joseph Walker, then drove a few blocks into Prichard and shot himself, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin is recovering at University Hospital. Slater later died.

Austin’s brother Wendell Austin told us an argument led to the gunfire.

“He was telling him, hey man I don’t know what you are talking about. What’s going on?” Wendell Austin said. “Well, shortly right after he left and pulled right back up. My brother and the deceased were about to leave and he opened fire.”

MPD says the shooting on Brownlee Street happened around 9:30 p.m.

Prichard Police Department says they were called out to the scene of a possible shooting investigation around 9:40 p.m.

Walker was found dead inside a car on Reynolds Avenue, according to PPD.

According to jail records, Walker had a long rap sheet that dated back twenty years.

Greg Austin’s family says he should be released from the hospital Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Detectives say they discovered that Jeremy Hazelwood, an employee of the company, used his...
Fourth arrest made in baseball company theft case.
Fourth arrest in baseball embezzlement scheme
Fourth arrest in baseball embezzlement scheme
1 dead after shooting on Orchard Drive
Eric Glenn Lambeth Jr.
Escambia County sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged sexual contact with inmate