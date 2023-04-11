Advertise With Us
Pascagoula schools dismissed due to city-wide water issues

All schools within Pascagoula city limits are being released early Tuesday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The city-wide boil water notice issued in Pascagoula Monday is now affecting education.

All schools within Pascagoula city limits are being released early Tuesday morning. Pascagoula-Gautier School District Spokeswoman Debbie Anglin says the water pressure is too low to even flush the toilets.

As of 9 a.m., busses are carrying high school and middle school students off campuses. We’re told when the busses return, they will begin to take elementary school students home as well.

The boil water notice was announced Monday after an unidentified large water main leak. The Public Works Department is still working to identify the source.

Pascagoula boil water notice leaves restaurant owner frustrated

The boil water notice remains in effect until further notice.

Here’s what the Mississippi State Department of Health recommends for those under a boil water notice:

  • Do not drink tap water.
  • Do not use ice made from recent tap water.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
  • Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.
  • Wash dishes, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
  • Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.

