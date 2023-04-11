Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Rain to return at midweek

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain and wind will be in the forecast by midweek, as a surface low pressure area forms in the Gulf and heads our way. Rough surf and a high risk of rip currents will be expected at our area beaches through Friday.

We should remain rain free on Tuesday with clouds around. Temps will remain in the 70s in the afternoon.

We expect scattered showers to begin Wednesday afternoon as the low pressure are gets closer.

This surface feature will be slow moving, so rain and t-storm chances will ramp up substantially Thursday. We could see 2″-3″ rain totals. Things dry out somewhat on Friday, followed by more scattered showers this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Tuesday April 11, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Tuesday April 11, 2023
Web Weather: Monday, Apr. 10,2023 from FOX10 News
Mid-week rain expected
Web Weather: Monday, Apr. 10,2023 from FOX10 News
Web Weather: Monday, Apr. 10,2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Monday April 10, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Monday April 10, 2023