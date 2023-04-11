Rain to return at midweek

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain and wind will be in the forecast by midweek, as a surface low pressure area forms in the Gulf and heads our way. Rough surf and a high risk of rip currents will be expected at our area beaches through Friday.

We should remain rain free on Tuesday with clouds around. Temps will remain in the 70s in the afternoon.

We expect scattered showers to begin Wednesday afternoon as the low pressure are gets closer.

This surface feature will be slow moving, so rain and t-storm chances will ramp up substantially Thursday. We could see 2″-3″ rain totals. Things dry out somewhat on Friday, followed by more scattered showers this weekend.

